Beyonce Pays Homage to the Yoruba Goddess of Water, 'Yemoja' in New Poem to Her Unborn Twins

Beyonce in her pregnancy shoot

Recall that we reported on Thursday that the multi-award winning singer, Beyonce, announced to her millions of fans on Instagram of her pregnancy news, saying that she and her hubby, Jay-Z are expecting a set of twins!

The social media platforms has been buzzing with excitement ever since the news emerged online as the Instagram post has since gone wild to become the most liked image of all-time on the photo-sharing platform.

In her stunning announcement on Wednesday night, Beyonce who posed in just a bra and knickers in an ethereal shot while being surrounded by flowers and cradling her bump wrote:

'We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.'

The mother-of-one has written a poem titled "I Have Three Hearts" which she dedicated to her unborn Twins and paid homage to popular Yoruba goddess of water, 'Yemoja'.

Below is how she posted it on her website;

"I'm watching life inside me grow; there's life growing inside of me and i'm beside myself with dreams. was it your voice i heard?

"You speak to me from inside me, i have three hearts. girl turning into woman woman turning into mother mother turning into venus mother is a cocoon where cells spark, limbs form, mother swells and stretches to protect her child.

"Mother has one foot in this world one foot in the next, mother, black venus in the dream i am crowning osun, nefertiti, and yemoja pray around my bed, i can smell jasmine, i wake up as someone places a wreath upon my head.

"Venus falls in love, flowers grow wherever love touches her, this is how she is reborn i look at photographs of my mother when she was pregnant with me, does she feel how i feel now?

"Venus has flooded me, second planet from the sun, i wake up on her foamy shore. she wants to take me to meet my children. i've done this before i'm still nervous."

