How My Boyfriend's Father Tried to Kiss Me After Slapping My Bum - Young Lady Tells Shocking Tale

File photo used only for illustrative purpose

The young lady shared her story in a note sent to Vanguard.

According to her, she has a boyfriend whose father has been making advances towards her and this has left uncomfortable.

Below is how she told the story:

"I have been dating my boyfriend for a few years now, but at a recent party, his dad tried to kiss me after giving me a playful smack on the bum.

"We’d all had too much to drink but I told my boyfriend about it right away. In the morning, I didn’t make an issue of it as it looked as if both father and son had forgotten all about the incident.

"Thinking it was a one-off, I put it all behind me, but some time later, he made another pass at me. This time, we were both sober and I was indignant. He apologised and promised it would never happen again.

"I was aghast by his behaviour, to say the least. I know I should have mentioned it to my boyfriend, but I was too shocked to think straight. How should I handle this?"


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505