How My Boyfriend's Father Tried to Kiss Me After Slapping My Bum - Young Lady Tells Shocking Tale

The young lady shared her story in a note sent to Vanguard.

According to her, she has a boyfriend whose father has been making advances towards her and this has left uncomfortable.

Below is how she told the story:

"I have been dating my boyfriend for a few years now, but at a recent party, his dad tried to kiss me after giving me a playful smack on the bum.

"We’d all had too much to drink but I told my boyfriend about it right away. In the morning, I didn’t make an issue of it as it looked as if both father and son had forgotten all about the incident.

"Thinking it was a one-off, I put it all behind me, but some time later, he made another pass at me. This time, we were both sober and I was indignant. He apologised and promised it would never happen again.

"I was aghast by his behaviour, to say the least. I know I should have mentioned it to my boyfriend, but I was too shocked to think straight. How should I handle this?"

