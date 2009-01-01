What Was He Thinking? See the Moment a Man Armed With a Knife Stormed the Street Stark N*ked (Photo)

The man was seen walkig the streets n*ked

This is the moment a n*ked tourist spotted walking on the streets completely in the n*de.

He was later wrestled to the ground outside strip bars after he waved a knife at passers-by was captured in these astonishing images.

According to The Sun UK, the man – believed to be from Russia – was spotted holding a six-inch long blade and screwdriver walking down a busy street at 3am this morning in Pattaya, Thailand.

He smashed up street food stalls and tried to attack a vendor – who had to barricade herself behind her front door.

Police followed the man for 20 minutes and five officers pinned him to the ground in front of stunned onlookers outside the notorious red light district – packed with brothels, massage parlours and strip clubs.

Local reporter Thira Phengrat – who recorded the video – said: “He was behaving like a lunatic. He was drunk and very angry about something. People were scared.

“He was about 25 or 30 years old and police had to spend a long time following him and catching him. He was arrested.”

Street food vendor Thongyip Chomdee said: ‘’It was the most terrifying moment of my life. I have never seen anything like this before. He had a knife and screwdriver and was shouting, hitting and damaging things.

“I ran inside and locked myself behind the door but he was banging at it trying to get inside.”

Pattaya Police said the man was arrested and held is being held in custody.

A spokesman said: “He needed to cool down and get sober before we could interview him to find out exactly what happened. We are still waiting.”

