Foreign Currencies Recovered from Seun Egbegbe's Pants

According to a statement from the stable of the Lagos State Police Command, denominations of pounds and dollars were found in the pants of the purported kleptomaniac, Seun Egbegbe.

Seun Egbege on being busted at the Computer Village, Lagos

It is no longer news self acclaimed movie producer, Seun Egbegbe who is due in court in a couple of days for attempting to steal 9 iPhones from Computer Village in Lagos last year, was caught trying to dupe two bureau de change operators the sum of $9000, and £3000.

Egbegbe and and his accomplice, one Ayo Oyekan disguised as the Managing Director of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.

They lured Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both Bureau De Change members from different locations to the hospital to steal the money from them.

The unsuspecting victims brought the money to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

However, further reports confirm that apart from the sum $9000, and £3000, the sum of $2900 was also recovered from Egbegbe.

Reliable sources present at the scene revealed exclusively to a reporter that Egbegbe while trying to escape hid the money in his underpants, where it was eventually recovered from.

This brings to total the sum recovered from Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice as $11900 and £3000.