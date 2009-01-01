Omg! Pregnant White Woman Wins Twerking Competition with This Unbelievable and Risky Twerk Moves (Photo+Video)

The pregnant woman won the twerk competition with her amazing moves

A pregnant woman has left many people totally baffled and in awe as she performed an amazing twerking moves to win a 'twerk competition'.

The woman who didn't mind she was wearing a bikini and pant went 'low and high' at the same time as she bounced her bum to the amazement of the shocked crowd.

The incident took place in Kingston, Jamaica and has become a talking point on social media.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505