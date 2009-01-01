Shocking! Security Officer Flogs Woman on Her Buttocks with Baton in Video Gone Viral

Security officer flogging a woman

A shocking video clip which just emerged online and is already making rounds on social media, shows a uniformed security officer flogging a grown woman on the buttocks.

According to a Facebook post by Mex Sbeezy, the incident reportedly happened at a Police station in Equatorial Guinea.

"Outrageous. .. that keeps happening. In a country... a country where there are dcn Development. .. Unity peace justice.

"And that's the way to judge a person. .. and more to a woman... in the twenty-first century... a shame," the Facebook user captioned the clip.

Watch the unbelievable video below;

