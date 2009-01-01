Shocking! Security Officer Flogs Woman on Her Buttocks with Baton in Video Gone Viral

Security officer flogging a woman

A shocking video clip which just emerged online and is already making rounds on social media, shows a uniformed security officer flogging a grown woman on the buttocks. 

According to a Facebook post by Mex Sbeezy, the incident reportedly happened at a Police station in Equatorial Guinea. 

"Outrageous. .. that keeps happening. In a country... a country where there are dcn Development. .. Unity peace justice.

"And that's the way to judge a person. .. and more to a woman... in the twenty-first century... a shame," the Facebook user captioned the clip.

Watch the unbelievable video below;


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

I Found a Viagra Secretly Hidden in My Husband's Traveling Bag - Paranoid Wife

I Found a Viagra Secretly Hidden in My Husband's Traveling Bag - Paranoid Wife

How My Boko Haram Colleagues Cut Off My Hand and Leg - Ex Islamic Terrorist Shares Story

How My Boko Haram Colleagues Cut Off My Hand and Leg - Ex Islamic Terrorist Shares Story

Woman Taking Her Kids to School Ends Up Crushing Her Daughter to Death... How it Happened Will Shock You

Woman Taking Her Kids to School Ends Up Crushing Her Daughter to Death... How it Happened Will Shock You

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 517