Container Truck Falls At Otedola Bridge in Lagos, LASEMA Wades in (Photos)

 

The scene of the fallen container

A fully loaded container truck fell at Otedola Bridge inward Berger in Lagos. The Response Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, recovered and moved it away from the scene.

"Road users should drive with caution while driving pass the Otedola bridge axis" LASEMA warned. The expertise of the agency has been applauded by Lagosians who watch how the container was mechanically lifted.

The body has been instrumental in attending to incidents of road accident, building collapse, fire and other mishaps in the financial nerve centre of Nigeria.

See more photos:


About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

