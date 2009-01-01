Unbelievable! Woman Stands Guard at the Door While a Full Grown Man R*pes Her 15-year-old Daughter

File photo used only for illustrative purpose

For forcing her teenage daughter into marriage with a 40-year-old man, a 44-year-old Zimbabwean woman has been sentenced to five months in jail.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the mother (name withheld) claimed that she married her 15-year-old daughter off in order to "secure her future when she was no longer alive".

She said that she had contracted a grave illness which could lead to her sudden death. She, therefore, didn't want to leave her daughter with no one to look after her.

The court heard that on January 12, the woman forced her daughter into marriage with Jelias Nyika, but the young girl refused.

On the same night, however, the woman forcibly took her daughter to Nyika's homestead where she stood guard on the door while Nyika forcefully had s*x with the young girl.

The case came to light after the teenage girl's grandmother reported the matter to the police, leading to the woman's arrest.

Nyika was also arrested and sentenced to 24 months in jail after pleading guilty to a more serious charge of having s*x with a minor.

This is coming barely a year after the southern African country banned child marriages.

In a landmark ruling early last year, Zimbabwe's Con-Court banned marriage for all under 18s.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News