5 Surprisingly and Delicious Ways to Enjoy Eggs

 Photograph Courtesy Of Charlotte'S Lively Kitchen

It's the dilemma that plagues every brunch lover, weekend after weekend. Do you take the savory route with buttery eggs, potatoes, and bacon? Or do you go sweet and load up on fluffy pancakes, waffles, or French toast? Here are the best ways to enjoy your eggs and never get tired of it according to this perfect advice from Prevention.

1. Sweet Omelet with Red Currants

Instead of adding the typical pinch of sugar, Nutrition Stripped mixes her eggs with dates, honey, and cinnamon, along with flaxseeds and coconut oil. She cooks the mixture just like an omelet, then folds in red currants or berries. A drizzle of extra honey and sprinkle of shredded coconut at the end takes this breakfast over the top. 

2. Coconut and Honey Omelet

Charlotte's Lively Kitchen keeps it simple with only honey and coconut oil added to her egg mixture. After cooking the omelet in a pan, the just-sweet-enough eggs taste right at home alongside a fresh fruit salad of berries and chopped banana.

3. Apple Omelet with Cheddar and Thyme

Apple pie with cheddar cheese is a thing, so why not an apple and cheddar omelet? What Should I Eat for Breakfast Today? sautés thick apple slices with honey until softened and caramelized. Then, she folds them into a mixture of beaten eggs, cheddar cheese, and a touch of flour, and bakes the whole thing in a skillet. It's sweet, savory, and decadent without being over the top.

4. Sweet and Salty Scrambled Eggs

If you don't feel like going through the work of making an omelet, just do a simple scramble. Noms for the Poor adds chopped dates and walnuts to her cheesy scrambled eggs. It might seem really, really odd, but once you try it, you'll probably become addicted.

5. Blueberry-Lemon Puffed Omelet

Ready to take things to the next level? Try Gourmande in the Kitchen's sweet puffed omelet, which is sort of like a fruity fritatta. Whipping the egg whites before folding them in with the yolks yields a light, fluffy texture. Fresh blueberries and a spoonful of honey add a little sweetness, and a touch of lemon juice keeps things balanced. 


