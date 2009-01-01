U.S President, Donald Trump Changes Black History Month...See Details

Donald Trump marked the first day of black history month with a so-called 'listening session', as Rev Al Sharpton called the president's self-referential event at the White House 'tantamount to an insult'.

Donald Trump

To commemorate the start of Black History Month in the United States, a time when the country recognizes the historically overlooked achievements of black Americans, US president, Donald Trump hosted a “listening session” at the White House yesterday with invited representatives of the black community.

Bizarrely, Trump used this time to speak about a variety of topics, including his own victory in the recent US presidential contest and his perceived victimization by the media.

He also delivered some very oddly phrased remarks about black Americans: “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice,” Trump said of the former slave and abolitionist leader, who rose to become a prominent statesman before his death in 1895.

He also reportedly changed the Black History month to African American History month.

"U.S President, Donald Trump has changed Black History Month to National African American History month, and we know why.

"A senior administration official tells TMZ, after meeting with African American leaders, he believed the consensus was that the term "black" is outdated, and the more appropriate way to refer to the community is "African American."

"The official added, Trump was mindful of the new addition to the Smithsonian ... the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Every U.S. president since 1976 had designated February as Black History Month ... same sentiment, different name," TMZ reported.