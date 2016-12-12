Age is Just a Number: 43-year-old Sister of Bayelsa Gov's Wife Engaged to Her 29-year-old Lover (Photos)

In what many have termed as true definition of love, the photos of a lady who got engaged to her much younger lover in Bayelsa state, has emerged online and are generating mixed reactions.

The couple during their engagement

Just like the saying goes..."Age is just a number", a 43-year-old lady named Tari Konyefa, who is the younger sister to wife of Bayelsa state Governor, has said 'YES' to her 29-year-old lover, Miebi Albert after the guy proposed.

It was gathered that the couple who are always sharing loved up photos of each other on social media, started dating in March 2016, and got engaged during her 43rd birthday party at a popular hotel in Bayelsa on December 12th, 2016.

It was gathered that Konyefa has a child from a previous marriage.

See more of the couple's photos below;