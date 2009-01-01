Pure Joy as Sick Man With Only Days to Live Gets Married to His Love of 18 Years in Hospital Ward (Photos)

Dennis Nelson and his new wife

Some really caring nurses have made a terminally ill man’s dying wish come true when they arranged for him to marry his love of 18 years on his hospital ward.

According to The Sun UK, doctors had told 58-year-old Dennis Nelson that he had just days to live after cancer had spread to his lungs and was attacking an artificial tube in his throat which he relied on to breathe.

He and his partner Deborah, 55, were set to wed in March but when doctors told them what short time he had left the sweethearts wanted to get married as soon as possible.

And nurses who were caring for Dennis decided to get involved, arranging the wedding there and then.

Within hours, the loving couple were married.

The couple

His niece Jade Willing said: “At a time when the family was very down and very sad, they [the hospital staff] gave us a happy occasion which we will all remember.

“They did everything they could for the family and nothing was too much trouble.”

Staff at the West Bergholt ward in Colchester, Essex, set aside a room for the ceremony on Saturday and brought in a chaplain and two registrars.

Nurses even prepared wedding march music and popped a bottle of champagne with the newlyweds.

Dennis was first diagnosed with throat cancer five years ago which he beat. However it returned 18 months later and his voice box had to be removed.

Despite initial signs that he could beat the disease, the improvement in his condition eventually stalled and the illness was declared terminal.

Jade says she noticed Deborah seeming happier straight away after marriage, adding: “I could see a change in Debbie almost straight away.

“She wanted to be Mrs Nelson before Dennis leaves us and now she is.

“Debbie hasn’t left the hospital since Saturday – she doesn’t want to leave Dennis’s side.”

Tina Leppard, the matron on the ward, said: “It is a privilege for staff to be involved in such personal moments and we are delighted to be able to help out.

“It wasn’t just one team, it was a number of teams coming together to do all they could to help.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News