My Pastor And I Part 2

Ken Wright
  • 3 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

This is Nigerian Nollywood Ghana Ghallywood 2015 Adult Movie "Evil Pregnancy"Mrs Joan has to battle with the intense pressure from her husband and motherinlaw over her in ability to get pregnant, infact she has been give an ultimatum of two weeks to get pregnant otherwise her husband would marry someone else she runs from pillar to post trying to find a solution. Her friend advices her wrongly…she forces her pastor Steve to get her pregnant. an abominable act has evolved how can she keep this secret from her husband, would the pastor be comfortable with the situations

 
view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

My Pastor And I Part 2

My Pastor And I Part 2

My Pastor And I

My Pastor And I

Ghana Must Go Senators Part 2

Ghana Must Go Senators Part 2

Latest Nigeria News