My Pastor And I

This is Nigerian Nollywood Ghana Ghallywood 2015 Adult Movie "Evil Pregnancy"Mrs Joan has to battle with the intense pressure from her husband and motherinlaw over her in ability to get pregnant, infact she has been give an ultimatum of two weeks to get pregnant otherwise her husband would marry someone else she runs from pillar to post trying to find a solution. Her friend advices her wrongly…she forces her pastor Steve to get her pregnant. an abominable act has evolved how can she keep this secret from her husband, would the pastor be comfortable with the situations