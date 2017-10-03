E Money Gang Season 6

Emeka(Jnr Pope Odonwodo) is a poor young man whose desire for riches suddenly increases to a greater height after his ugly encounter with a very rich guy regarded as "T. Money", a guy who was once his close friend. Now this obsession to get rich quick even richer than "T. Money" incidentally drives him into an online business where you only succeed through lies, deceit and tricks. Find out how far Emeka went in his pursuit of wealth through online business. Did he actually succeed? Find out too.

Cast: Junior Pope Odonwodo, Racheal Okonkwo, Destiny Etiko, Uju Aniekwe, Sammy Lee and Kelvin Chizzy

E Money Gang Season 6
