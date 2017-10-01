“Wizkid Will Know No Peace Until He Confesses How He Killed Tagbo” — Davido’s Die Hard Fan Says On Twitter

A die hard fan of Davido, has alleged that the “murderer” behind Davido’s late friends is the singer’s music competition, Wizkid.

According to the troll, who opened a new account, @davido_fanpage_ to defame the singer, he alleged that Wizkid killed Davido’s friends so as to bring him down and all. The fan went all out in raining curses at the singer, saying he will die of AIDS and rot in hell.

Ever since the demise of Davido’s friends, Wizkid hasn’t reacted to the reports but released a track One More Drink, which obnoxious people think may have a thing to do with the death of Tagbo, cause his death was alcohol related.

The Twitter user, who people have called MAD shared on Twitter: