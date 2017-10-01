Shift Hushpuppi! Gucci Gifts Migos’ Offset With 30% Discount On Their Wares For LIFE

Every time Hushpuppi will be forming ‘Gucci god’ upandan and blocking our timelines with pictures

Record-breaker, Cardi B’s boyfriend is here to school Puppi on Gucci 101.

So tales have it that Cardi B’s boyfriend, Kiari Kendrell Cephus popularly known as Offset is a Gucci guru. The guy is the real MVP of Gucci loving.

It is also said that he has spent so much money on Gucci last year, that they have given him 30% discount for life.

So Hushpuppi, calm down, you’re just learning work.