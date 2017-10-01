JSS 2 Student Declared Missing Found in Her Boyfriend’s House

So a Junior Secondary School 2 pupil of Agbara Commuinty Junior Secondary School, Ogun State, identified as Asmau Ajibade, who last month was declared missing by her guardians, seven days after she left home for school without returning home, has been found..

The girl, lived with the guardians, Alhaji Rauf Adetona and Alhaja Ajarat Adetona, on Area 8, Road 810, Block AM, Plot 18, OPIC Estate, Agbara, off Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ogun State.

Ajarat said the girl had been living with them since she was four years old, adding that she was surprised by her disappearance.

She said it was the first time she would leave home without returning.

However, according to a report by Punchng, John, a guard in Igbo Elerin, in the Agbara area of Ogun State, has been picked up by the police for allegedly abducting her.

John was apprehended along with a cobbler, Moses, who lives on Opic Estate, Agbara.

The cobbler reportedly connived with John, who kept the girl in his apartment for several days. The cobbler, who helped the girl to fix her torn sandal that morning, had told the guardians that she appeared to be in a hurry when she came to fix the sandal.

Records of the school also indicated that she was absent on that day. The case was reported at the Agbara Police Division. It was, however, said the girl was found in Oko Afo, Badagry, last Saturday by a family friend of the guardians.

One of the guardians, Alhaji Rauf Adetona, said Ajibade confessed that it was the cobbler who hooked her up with John, adding that she spent four days with the lover.