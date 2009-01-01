‘He Must Have Been High or Drunk’ -Mr 2kay Calls Out BurnaBoy Over Threat to Beat up Pastor

Controversial singer, Mr 2Kay, who had an interview with HipTV, reacted to report of BurnaBoy threatening to beat up Pastors.

Mr 2Kay who blamed it all on being high, said;

“for me what burnaboy said is a No, how will you say you will beat up pastors that pray for this country day and night. I don’t know if he is high or drunk for him to say that. But for me it is totally wrong. If pastors lay a curse on you, then you are done”.