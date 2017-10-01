“I Genuinely Don’t Like Pastors” – Burna Boy Reveals

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has taken to social media to reveal his dislike for pastors and preachers.

According to the singer, it is better to find truth for yourself, research and ask questions.

He also added that he might knock one of them out soon and God will be happy about it.

He wrote;

“The way I genuinely dislike Pastors, preachers e.t.c. I might have to knock 1 of dem d Fuck out 1 of these days. I know God will be happy.”

“Go and find truth for yourselves. Research, ask questions, Free yourself.”


