Davido’s First Baby Mama, Sophia Flaunts Heavy Backside In Tiny Bikini (Photos)

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of singer Davido is having the time of her life with her daughter in Atlanta.

The mother of one who is obviously doing her best to retain her youthful looks and body despite childbirth has no inhibitions about showing off her body.

Still in Atlanta, Sophia probably had a fun day swimming with her daughter, she shared photos of herself in a white one piece swimsuit and her daughter in a two piece swimsuit but all we could see was Sophia’s well airbrushed butt!

The outspoken and budding YouTube star happily put her body on display in the bikini and posed for the camera with her one million dollar smile!

That is one hot body we must say…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossips