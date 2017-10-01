Controversial Kemi Olunloyo Shades Tiwa Savage And Former Olori Wuraola For Failed Marriage

Kemi Olunloyo Called Out Tiwa Savage And Former Olori Wuraola now Queen Zaynab For Failed Marriage And the boldness to denounce Gender inequality.

Kemi Olunloyo is at it again aim at them only but tagged the Bible as meaningless.

She claims she is running a campaign in support of gender equality and spoke of how Tiwa Savage and the ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, Queen Zaynab who both spoke against gender equality now have serious marriage problems.

See her Instagram post below.

#HNNWOMEN

Better SWIPE to support me in the gender equality bill. I’m fighting the senate on this. Until your daughters are defiled in a college hostel or beaten up in domestic violence situation many ppl dont know the meaning of gender equality. Bleep the bible pls. Submissive my a*s! Some parts are just meaningless despite the fact that I embraced parts of it in prison where they shove it down your throat. Where is Tiwa Savage and #MadamOoni now? Wuraola Otiti aka Queen Zaynab too denounced #genderequality. These two has serious marriage problems.

I’m protecting your daughters. I have NONE. I have 3 sons.

