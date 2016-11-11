DJ Cuppy Reacts to Breakup Rumours With Anichebe In An Epic Way
Billionaire daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reacted to reports that her relationship with Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe has ended and that she threw him out of a hotel room in Dubai.
There were reports on social media 2 days ago with images showing the footballer moving out of the said Dubai hotel.
It was also reported that the two love birds called off the relationship during their getaway in Duba
Well, Cuppy has reacted with this cute photo of her and Anichebe and wrote
Anichebe had also reacted to the claims on Instagram saying, “When did I go to Dubai? And does this look like a hotel room? Come on y’all need to do better.”
DJ Cuppy and the former West Brom player started dating in November 11, 2016.
