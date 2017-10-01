‘I Have Had 8 Or 9 Miscarriages’ – Actress Gabrielle Union Reveals Why She Hasn’t Had A Child

Popular actress, Gabrielle Union, has in a recent interview revealed details of her heartbreaking struggle to have a baby.

The actress in her new book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine” opens up on her career journey, her marriage to basketball star Dwyane Wade, and their struggle to have a child..

The 44-year-old Being Mary Jane star of her crushing loss wrote;

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,”

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant—I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

The actress went further to reveal that she never thought of having children until her husband came along. Wade already has three sons from previous relationships.

“I never wanted kids,” the actress continued, adding, “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

The first time she spoke about her struggles with fertility was in 2015, when she noted how unfair the media can be to women, how people have blamed her infertility on her career.

Now, she added that she continues to be the target of rumours and is forced to deal with them.

“Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester because I’m bloated,” she continued, referring to the side-effects of her IVF injections.

“It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor’s office I feel like I’m a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.”