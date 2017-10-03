Tyra Banks and Erik Alsa Separate After Five Years Together

It’s really over between America’s Got Talent host , Tyra Banks and her partner of 5 years, Erik Alsa, as the couple decided to go their separate ways after struggling to keep their relationship on track, though agreeing to co-parent their 21-month-old son, York Banks Asla, who was born via a surrogate in January 2016.

Erik reportedly agreed to move out of the 43-year-old Supermodel and America’s Next Top Model producer’s home, as it was gathered that they’ll still be working together professionally and he will shoot the credit for America’s Next Top Model.

A Page Six source said: ‘It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son. Although Erik has agreed to move out of the family home, the pair are still working together professionally and he will shoot the credit for America’s Next Top Model.”