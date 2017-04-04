Pastors At War: Apostle Suleman Blasts Prophet TB Joshua (Video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries,OFM, has lashed out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. In a video circulating online, the fiery Auchi-based preacher said Joshua was too small to have allowed some people ridicule the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in his church without any reaction from him.

Suleman’s attack was in response to Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma, who while giving a testimony in SCOAN mentioned some of the above names including Suleman in a disparaging way. During the testimony, Dr Azuh said she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman and after sowing the seed, his prayers allegedly didn’t work.

In the footage, Suleiman said, “I will respond not because of me but because of two people, Papa Idahosa and Adeboye. Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa and keep quiet. The Synagogue is too small to speak against the Redeemed, the CGM, it’s too small.”