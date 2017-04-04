Woman Dumps Her Baby In Delta After Being Told by Pastor That She Is A Snake

A woman identified as Amara Emeka dumped her baby in Sapele, Delta state, on Sunday after being told by a pastor that her baby was a snake and he needed N52,000 to conduct a deliverance on her.

According to Sapele Oghenek who shared the photos, the baby was found crying by the road side and was taken to a police station by residents before the mother later came to identify her.

 


