Woman Dumps Her Baby In Delta After Being Told by Pastor That She Is A Snake
- 04/04/2017 10:55:00
- 2
- 0
A woman identified as Amara Emeka dumped her baby in Sapele, Delta state, on Sunday after being told by a pastor that her baby was a snake and he needed N52,000 to conduct a deliverance on her.
According to Sapele Oghenek who shared the photos, the baby was found crying by the road side and was taken to a police station by residents before the mother later came to identify her.
