Breaking News: Stephanie Otobo Releases Original Screen Of Her Facetime Chat With Apostle Suleman

Remember Stephanie Otobo? The Canadian singer who accused the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of impregnating her. Yes, it seems she is not done yet.

She has come out with a new evidence to drive home her allegations against Apostle Suleman. Sahara Reporters posted one of the alleged original screen of her numerous Facetime chat with the Apostle. This particular one that was released is said to have happened on October 19, 2016, at 5:26 PM according to the time-stamp on the phone.

See the video below:

NAIJ.com had reported that Ms Otobo was arraigned over the matter for alleged blackmail, threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from Mr. Suleman. She was later released and granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with the case adjourned to April 27. Stephanie Otobo’s mother, Bukky had also gone to beg Apostle Suleman saying she did it as a mother for her daughter. She said: "I did that because of my daughter, (and) because I am a mother. The way I am seeing her is not the way I brought her up. And all those her character is not giving me happiness which I want to put an end to.

That is why I went to Auchi.” "No, nobody threatened me. It is because I am a mother. When I saw what was going on, the day you people came to the market I said I wanted to go and meet the man of God to apologise so that we can put an end to the matter.

"Because I know my daughter. I did not bring her up this way and the way she is behaving is not normal. So, I said I want to go and beg the man of God to forgive her so that this matter can die off.

"Because I cannot continue with this (and) the way I am seeing it, I don’t want anything of such to happen again. Nobody threatened to kill me or prompted me to do so. I went there on my own to apologise to man of God." When asked what she wanted, she said she wanted her daughter to be forgiven and the matter killed.

"What I am still saying is that they should pardon her and the matter should just go down like that. They should forgive this matter because they’ve been manipulating her because this is not her real self. "She was not behaving like this before. It seems all those lawyers are manipulating her, using her to say all this rubbish and bringing all this things out. "So I begged that this matter should die down now because this is not my real daughter. I believe somebody must have been manipulating her. All those lawyers (and) all those her friends are using her. "This is not the way I brought her up because I brought many children up. They are not behaving like this. Somebody is brainwashing her, polluting her mind and that is what is making her to do all this things that she is doing now.