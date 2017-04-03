Nigerian Teenager, Mo Adeniran Wins Voice Uk 2017

- 21-year old UK born Nigerian Mo Adeniran has emerged winner of The Voice UK 2017

- The hotel worker was crowned after several months of intense performances

- His win left his coach American singer, actress and spokesperson, Jennifer Hudson in tears of happiness

UK born Nigerian citizen, Mo Adeniran has been crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2017 during last night Sunday live finale.

onlinenigeria.com gathered that the hotel worker beat fellow contestants Michelle John, Jamie Miller and runners-up Into The Ark with his surprising rendition of Iron Sky which saw all four judges turning their chairs.

NAIJ.com gathered that Mo also won a life-changing record deal with Polydor Records and the company immediately took to Twitter to congratulate him. Polydor tweeted: 'CONGRATS TO @imjustcalledmo FOR WINNING THE VOICE UK! We'll be seeing you soon (sic).'

Speechless after the results were announced, Mo said: 'Thank you everyone at home, I just want to say thank you to Jennifer and all the coaches. 'An amazing thank you to the most phenomenal person I have ever met, thank you Jennifer.'