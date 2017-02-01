Jehovah Witness Member Dies After Refusing Transfusion During Childbirth
According to a Facebook user Ossai Ovie, a Jehovah Witness church member identified as Peace Euodia has died after she had excess bleeding during childbirth and refused blood transfusion because of her faith.
