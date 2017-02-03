Finally Georgina Onuoha Has Apologized For Fighting With Kemi Olunloyo
Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has apologized to Nigerians over her nasty, messy fight with journalist and former governor’s daughter, Kemi Olunloyo.
She shared a video and a statement on her Instagram page yesterday evening:
To my fellow Nigerians I use this medium to apologize to you all for the idiocy and stupidity of Kemi Ajoke Ashley Olunloyo AKA : Pussy Investigative Journalist. She has been a nuisance and publicly assaulting Nigerians. She taught she could use the online media to bully people who have done nothing to her. She spreads false accusations and false information to the public.. But I'm glad Nigerians have a better picture of the psychotic fellow they are dealing with. Don't ever turn your back to a bully.. Stand Your ground..Face them squarely and watch them run. I'm thankful I have the resources to chase this demon to the pit of hell.Unfortunately she is in hiding.I know many will ask why I engaged her? I refused to be bullied by anyone let alone a fugitive wanted in the united state for sexually molesting kids and throwing her son out from a moving car. She feeds the society with lies and tarnishes the images of hard working Nigerians and Celebrities.At this juncture I rest my case with her. She is a cheap scum and will be picked up soon. @hnnafrica You can run but you can't hide.. your own people are giving you up for a few thousand naira.. Go find peace and report yourself to the authorities. You can not be a US citizen and be seeking alyssum in Canada where you were eventually deported from.The end of your criminal sprees is here. We are enroute Iperu Remo for the night.. God bless Us. Once again.. I apologize to my fans for engaging this pig and lowlife. At times you just have to fight to be a man. Please report her handles to both the IG and Twitter social outlets. No place for bullies in our society and we have to protect our kids from molesters like her. FUGITIVE. Visit the Newton County police Department and verify her charges and crimes and serial name changes. Http://www.newtonsheriffga.org/PDF/WARROUT_defedant16-4-19.pdf. Page 247: Criminal Olunloyo, Ashley Olukemi.
