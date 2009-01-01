Leaked: Health Worker Captured Having S3x With Patience At Chikhwawa District Hospital

A health worker at the Chikhwawa District Hospital in Malawi has been booked to face disciplinary action after he was found having s*x during working hours.

According to Nyasa Times, the man was said to have left a long queue of people in need of his services to have quick romps but took an hour long s*x with a woman in one of the rooms at the hospital.

Angry patients who suspected his moves alerted the hospital officials and directed them into the room the staff member was found having s*x with the unidentified lady.

According to a hospital official, Moses Jere, he said the hospital does not condone such bizarre behaviour and that the health worker faces abuse of office and breach of ethics charges.