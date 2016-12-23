Home | Gossip | Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? Toyin Lawani Or Denrele Edun
Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? Toyin Lawani Or Denrele Edun



Toyin Lawani wore hers to an event last year while Denrele Edun wore his to the Headies Awards last night.

So readers, who wore it better???

