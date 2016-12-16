Home | Gossip | Kanu Nwankwo And Kanu Heart Foundation Partner With Azimo For Easy Money Transfer
Kanu Nwankwo And Kanu Heart Foundation Partner With Azimo For Easy Money Transfer Kanu Nwankwo

Azimo money transfer partners with Kanu Heart Foundation in helping the less privileged kids.

Azimo is the better way to transfer money without any fee and have decided to work with the foundation. Kanu signed the deal Wednesday as he was accompanied by his lovely wife Amara.

See more photos below...

 
 

