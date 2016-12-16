Home | Gossip | See Heart Warming Photos Of Children Who Survived The Reigner Church Collapse In Uyo

As previously reported, David, 2, and Benita, 5, both children of Mr Uko Ima, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority were injured in the December 10th Reigners Church collapse in Akwa Ibom.

They are currently receiving treatment at Ibom Specialist Hospital.

See more photos below...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip