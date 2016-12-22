Home | Gossip | Heavily Pregnant Adaeze Yobo Rocking Her Bump In Style ( Pics)
The Creativity Behind This "4 Generations" Photo Is Everything

Heavily Pregnant Adaeze Yobo Rocking Her Bump In Style ( Pics)



  • 7 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments



Former beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo has got that pregnancy glow about her. The expectant mother rocking her Babybump in the most perfect style.
Aww! She looks so beautiful...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Heavily Pregnant Adaeze Yobo Rocking Her Bump In Style ( Pics)
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News