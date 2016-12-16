Home | Gossip | HOT!!! MediaTakeOut Just Leaked An Alleged Sextape Of Kylie Jenner & Tyga (Pics/Vid)









MediaTakeOut.com just got wind that a website is claiming to have obtained a sextape starring Kylie Jenner and Tyga.

The tape, which appears to have been filmed by a man that resembles Tyga – and taken inside the changing room of a store.

It’s not at all clear that the video is authentic. But if it is, Kylie definitely has more SKILLS in the bedroom than her sister Kim!!! trust me (you need to see the video)

Well the website authenticated that the people in the video were actually Tyga and Kylie as explained by CelebJihad below:

For Kylie Jenner has only ever gone out once with her (1) hair blonde and in cornrows, and on that day she was wearing (2) just a black t-shirt and (3) red sneakers. She also happened to film herself on Snapchat in a changing room with (4) the exact same doors as the one in the sex tape.

And the website posted a side-by-side comparison of the “Kylie” in the video, with Kylie on Snapchat below...





To watch the sextape which is of a very poor quality, Click HERE





