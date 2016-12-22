Home | Gossip | This Lady Claims Rapper Skales Is The Father Of Her Baby Boy
This Lady Claims Rapper Skales Is The Father Of Her Baby Boy



Rapper Skales might just be the father of a baby boy as the lady pictured below claims he is the father of her son.


According to a private chat between Zetbra Daily and the lady, she said she met Skales two year ago in a party and they hooked up.

She claims she tried to reach out to the singer through numerous means, but Skales has paid no attention to her and his allege son.
Read the chats below...

