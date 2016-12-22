Home | Gossip | GBAM!!! Mavins Records Boycotts Headies Award (Pics)
4 Times The Headies ‘Next Rated’ Have Proven To Be The Most Controversial Award
This Lady Claims Rapper Skales Is The Father Of Her Baby Boy

GBAM!!! Mavins Records Boycotts Headies Award (Pics)



  • 5 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments



The Mavins crew are already in Côte d'ivoire for their concert which will be kicking off tonight.


The team led by Don Jazzy and ROC nation star, Tiwa Savage, which is arguably Nigeria's biggest record label will be missing the famous award show for the first time in years.

They will join members of TripleMG squad who will not be attending the event after their Starboy, Tekno got bounced from the only award he got nominated for.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

GBAM!!! Mavins Records Boycotts Headies Award (Pics)
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News