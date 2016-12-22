Home | Gossip | GBAM!!! Mavins Records Boycotts Headies Award (Pics)









The Mavins crew are already in Côte d'ivoire for their concert which will be kicking off tonight.





The team led by Don Jazzy and ROC nation star, Tiwa Savage, which is arguably Nigeria's biggest record label will be missing the famous award show for the first time in years.

They will join members of TripleMG squad who will not be attending the event after their Starboy, Tekno got bounced from the only award he got nominated for.

