4 Times The Headies ‘Next Rated’ Have Proven To Be The Most Controversial Award

The Headies award (formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards) are an accolade established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievement in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

The Headies award has never been far from controversies each year the award ceremony is being held.

CertifiedNaija bring you 4 times the Headies award have proven to be the most controversial award ceremony.

1) When Burna Boy Angrily Exited The Headies Award Over Losing Out To Sean Tizzle





Music star Burna Boy exited The Headies 2013 on Thursday night when rising Afro pop star Sean Tizzle was announced winner of the Next Rated category.

The category has been chosen to honour the most promising musician during the period of nomination. The award comes with a brand new ride.

Sean Tizzle picked the award and got the keys to a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

As soon as Sean Tizzle was announced as the winner, Burna Boy left the venue, telling photographers including BellaNaija’s not to take his photos.

2) Don Jazzy And Olamide’s Beef Over Headies ‘Next Rated’ Award





This came after MAVIN’s Reekado Banks won the award for the Next Rated Artiste Category at the 2015 Headies Awards. This obviously didn’t go down well with Olamide and he made his feelings known when he climbed the stage with his whole YBNL team, when his artist Adekunle Gold won the award for Best Alternative act for his song, Shade.

While expressing his appreciation, Lil Kesh prostrated before Olamide who then took the mic and said; “Lil Kesh is our own Next Rated artist. F**k that sh*t! The streets ti take over. Every f**king single was a hit back to back. From lyrically, to Shoki to Efejoku. Ko ni dafun Iya anybody.”

He then dropped the mic on the ground, threw away his cup with its content spewing on stage as he and his crew walked away.

3) Tekno Reacted To His Headies ‘Next Rated’ Nomination





Tekno who was nominated sometime this year for the Headies ‘Next Rated’ Nomination reacted negatively.

A few hours before the event proper, Headies Award 2016, Tekno’s nomination has been withdrawn by the Headies Jury.

4) Solidstar Cried Foul To Headies Award 2016 Nomination





The ‘Wait’ crooner wrote a lengthy piece via his Instagram page, letting out his utter disgust over the credibility of the panel of music critics and organisers that put out the nomination list, making reference particularly to the Best Reggae/Dancehall category where he feels he deserves to be nominated in.

“Donald Trump won the US election against all odds, and we were all blinded by the lies, propaganda and hype of the media. The media even blinded themselves bringing out polls and predictions that the probability of Trump winning against Hillary with all his scandals was 30:70. But at the end he won and shamed everybody.

This is the same issues we have in our entertainment industry in Africa, the media have succeeded in blinding the fans from what is real, pure and good, from what real talent and good music is about. They hype their family and friends and ignore the ones that don’t text them good morning every day and form fake friendship with them. I am not about the life of faking or acting a friend in your face and do otherwise behind your back that is why I have little or no friends in the industry cos even the artists are jealous of each other and they don’t support real talents because they don’t want to be exposed.





