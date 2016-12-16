Home | Gossip | Actor Aremu Afolayan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Pics)
Actor Aremu Afolayan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Pics)



Actor and brother to Kunle Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan and his wife welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, 21st December, in Atlanta, USA.


He shared the good news on his Instagram page and wrote "Thank you Lord for what you did for me yesterday, glory be to your holy name"
Congrats to them.

