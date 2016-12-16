Home | Gossip | Funke Akindele Bello And Husband JJC Skillz Move Into New Home In Lagos (Pics)
Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together (Pics)
Football Star Carlos Tevez Marries Sweetheart He Met At The Age Of 13 (Pics)

Funke Akindele Bello And Husband JJC Skillz Move Into New Home In Lagos (Pics)



  • 5 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Funke Akindele Bello And Husband JJC Skillz Move Into New Home In Lagos (Pics) Funke Akindele

Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Bello and husband, producer JJC Skillz shared photos of their new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos, as they move in.

See more photos below...

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Funke Akindele Bello And Husband JJC Skillz Move Into New Home In Lagos (Pics)
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News