Home | Gossip | Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together (Pics)
Funke Akindele & Ini Edo Both Share Photos Of Their Sisters With Lovely Birthday Captions
Funke Akindele Bello & Husband JJC Skillz Move Into New Home In Lagos (Pics)

Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together (Pics)



  • 6 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments



Nollywood star actresses, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akphotha spent quality time together last night.The trio hooked up for a girls only movie night out...

See more photos below...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together (Pics)
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

Latest Nigeria News