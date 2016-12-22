Home | Gossip | Funke Akindele & Ini Edo Both Share Photos Of Their Sisters With Lovely Birthday Captions

Actress and producer, Funke Akindele shared the above lovely photo of her younger sister, Abimbola on her IG page as she turned a year older today...









Nollywood actress, Ini Edo also took to social media to celebrate her elder sister, Ukeme as she turned a year older today too...





CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip