Meet "Colo", America's Oldest Gorilla, Possibly The World's - As She Turns 60
- 5 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three.
She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she’s doing well. She’s Colo, the nation’s oldest living gorilla, and she’s turning 60 on Thursday at the Columbus Zoo.
Colo was the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades. Her longevity is putting a spotlight on the medical care, nutrition and up-to-date therapeutic techniques that are helping lengthen zoo animals’ lives.
“Colo just epitomizes the advances that zoos have made, going all the way back to her birth at Columbus,” said Dr. Tom Meehan, vice president for veterinary services at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo and veterinary adviser to a national gorilla species survival plan.
The changes also mean more animals living with the normal aches and pains of growing older. Today, zoo veterinarians regularly treat animals for heart and kidney disease, arthritis, dental problems and cancer.
Colo is one of several elderly gorillas around the country. The oldest known living male gorilla, Ozzie, is 55 years old and lives at the Atlanta Zoo, which has a geriatric gorilla specialty
