James Ibori Holds Prayer Session In His London Home After His Release (Pics)

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori -was spotted in an elated mood after his release from a prison.

Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term on Tuesday. 

 

A praise and worship session was held on arrival at his home in London.

Delta State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya in snapshot with James Ibori.

 
 
 

