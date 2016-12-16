Home | Gossip | James Ibori Holds Prayer Session In His London Home After His Release (Pics)

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori -was spotted in an elated mood after his release from a prison.

Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term on Tuesday.

A praise and worship session was held on arrival at his home in London.

Delta State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya in snapshot with James Ibori.

