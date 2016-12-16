17 Year Old Impregnated Student: I Can't Count The Number Of Men That Slept With Me
A 17-year old student, Goodness Akpan has confessed that she slept with countless men as such she can't really tell who among them actually impregnated her.
She made the confession on Monday at the Lagos Police Command in Ikeja, Lagos, where she was paraded along other suspected criminals by the Commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni.
Goodness said she was a student of Comprehensive Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State before she became pregnant and wanted to abort it before her sister brought her to Lagos.
She also denied that she was a s*x worker, and explained that she was lured into the s*x world and she liked it and could not control it any longer.
She said she became pregnant after sleeping with so many men and would not actually know who among them that impregnated her back in her community.
Goodness said when she told one of them that slept with her and he denied, she became so confused because they were many, hence she can tell her baby's daddy.
She said she was taken to a church where she stayed and delivered the baby girl.
“If I tell you that I knew the father of the baby, I am lying because I slept with many men and they were countless before I discovered that I was pregnant,” she said.
PM Express reports that Goodness was rescued by police on suspicion of being a human trafficking victim after she delivered her baby in a church. There was an alleged plan to sell the baby.
The police also arrested the owner of the church, a female pastor, Pemi Udoh for her alleged role in human trafficking.
Pemi Udoh, who is the founder of Divine Yard of God Ministry, Iyana Ota area, said she did not know anything about plans to sell the baby as alleged by the police.
She said she only assisted Goodness, who was brought by her sister, Angela to the church where she delivered her baby.
She said she was surprised when the police came to the church and arrested her and took her to the station where she met Goodness.
Investigations are ongoing.
