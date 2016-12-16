Home | Gossip | Curvy Lady Survives Fire Burn, Strips N@ked To Celebrate Recuperation
Curvy Lady Survives Fire Burn, Strips N@ked To Celebrate Recuperation



Curvy Lady Survives Fire Burn, Strips N@ked To Celebrate Recuperation Pretty Lady Shares Photos Of Her Amazing Trip To Recovery After Surviving Severe Burns

A burn survivor, Julie has shared photos of her amazing journey to recovery on Instagram.

Julie who is a chef, was at a nightclub taking food orders when a fight broke. In the a bid to run away from the gunshots, someone kicked the fryer with hot oil into the air and "baaam" on her body.
#QuickRecoveryGirl

See more photos below...

 

