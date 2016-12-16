Home | Gossip | Photo Of The Day: James Ibori's Edition
Lovely Photos Of The Obamas And Harveys At White House Christmas Party
Curvy Lady Survives Fire Burn, Strips N@ked To Celebrate Recuperation

Photo Of The Day: James Ibori's Edition



  • 7 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Photo Of The Day: James Ibori's Edition James Ibor

A motorcade in Oghara, Delta State, celebrating the release of former state governor, James Ibori from prison.

Some are even saying that he should be given a state pardon!!! 

I won't say anything...

 
 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photo Of The Day: James Ibori's Edition
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

Latest Nigeria News