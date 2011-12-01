Home | General | Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos
‘Rogue, ridiculous, stupid’ – Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers culture and tourism‎ ministry

Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
crimescene

A Lagos-based man identified only as Elvis is currently on the run after he reportedly killed his girlfriend and dumped her body inside a septic tank.

The state police command told newsmen on Thursday that the police were currently in search of the run-away killer.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, the suspect, before he absconded about a month ago, resided at 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, area of the state.

“Reason for the attack is yet unknown but the police have launched a manhaunt for Elvis.

“Police preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was a nurse at the Lagos Hospital in Lagos.

“Her decomposing body was discovered on Monday after a plumber employed by residents of the compound, opened the soak away for cleaning.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

Latest Nigeria News